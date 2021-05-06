.

Anthrax Share 2nd Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series

Bruce Henne | 05-06-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Anthrax video still

(hennemusic) Anthrax continue their look back at their 1984 album debut, "Fistful Of Metal", in second episode of a new video series marking the thrash band's 40th anniversary.

Among the items discussed is the story of how the New York outfit ambushed Jonny Z's breakfast at the International House Of Pancakes to get signed to Megaforce Records, recording their first studio record, and drummer Charlie Benante's impact on the band.

Each week beginning May 3, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and wrapping on the band's official founding anniversary of July 18, Anthrax's social media accounts will offer a series of video testimonials by former band members, fellow musicians, colleagues, and industry veterans sharing behind-the-scenes stories of working with the band and what Anthrax's legacy has meant all these years on.

The 11-week series will include video contributions from a number of rockers, including Dave Grohl, Dave Mustaine, Gene Simmons, Henry Rollins, Rob Zombie, Robert Trujillo, Slash, Tom Morello and more, before wrapping up with a very special livestream performance from Anthrax on Friday, July 16, featuring a deep cuts set that will pull from the band's entire career-spanning catalog - all details including ticketing information will be announced shortly. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Anthrax Share 2nd Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series

Anthrax Revisit Debut Album In 40th Anniversary Launch

Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Video Series and Livestream

Anthrax Plan To Resume New Album Post Pandemic

Anthrax's Benante and Friends Plot Rush Tribute EP, Share 'Subdivisions' Video

Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D

Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star

Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force

Crobot Recruit Anthrax Star For 'Mountains'

Anthrax and Testament Stars Lead Cover Of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks Classic

News > Anthrax

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours- Pink Floyd- more

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries- Lynyrd Skynyrd And Brad Paisley Coheadline Concert of Legends- Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion- more

Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video- Royal Blood Stream New Album Typhoons- The Dead Daisies Announce Get Out Of The House Tour- Atreyu- more

Reviews

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

Mother's Day Gift Guide

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

advertisement
Latest News

Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers

Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between' And Announce Album

Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains Coming This Summer

Steven Tyler and Billy Gibbons Perform Fleetwood Mac Classic

Anthrax Share 2nd Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series

The Happy Fits Get Animated For 'Two Of Many' Video

Singled Out: Laura Tate's I Need A Man