Anthrax Share 2nd Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax continue their look back at their 1984 album debut, "Fistful Of Metal", in second episode of a new video series marking the thrash band's 40th anniversary.
Among the items discussed is the story of how the New York outfit ambushed Jonny Z's breakfast at the International House Of Pancakes to get signed to Megaforce Records, recording their first studio record, and drummer Charlie Benante's impact on the band.
Each week beginning May 3, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and wrapping on the band's official founding anniversary of July 18, Anthrax's social media accounts will offer a series of video testimonials by former band members, fellow musicians, colleagues, and industry veterans sharing behind-the-scenes stories of working with the band and what Anthrax's legacy has meant all these years on.
The 11-week series will include video contributions from a number of rockers, including Dave Grohl, Dave Mustaine, Gene Simmons, Henry Rollins, Rob Zombie, Robert Trujillo, Slash, Tom Morello and more, before wrapping up with a very special livestream performance from Anthrax on Friday, July 16, featuring a deep cuts set that will pull from the band's entire career-spanning catalog - all details including ticketing information will be announced shortly. Watch the episode here.
