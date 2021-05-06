Drown This City Deliver 'Borderline Existence'

Melbourne rockers Drown This City have released a video for their new single "Borderline Existence". The track comes from their forthcoming EP, "Colours We Won't Know", which is set to be released on May 28th.

vocalist Alex Reade had this to say about the track, "I've found myself wearing thin because of this, wondering what I was fighting against and how long could I keep going for. This song reflects the battle I feel to succeed against all odds, fuelled by sheer terror that my life will be for nothing.

"The line 'I really thought that I'd amount to something, I should have known you'd get me in the end' really reflects the exhaustion I feel wondering if I can keep going with this fight to be heard and understood. I'm exhausted, always pushing against, trying to win, trying to get 'there' and I just don't know where that is anymore." Watch the video below:

