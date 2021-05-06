Frank Turner Recruits Jason Isbell And Muse Star For The Gathering

Frank Turner has released a brand new single called "The Gathering," which features a guitar solo from Jason Isbell and drums from Muse's Dom Howard.

Turner said of the song, "It's about that moment when you come together in a room full of people, and you lean on a stranger and sing along with the chorus and get the words wrong."

Isbell recorded his solo remotely from Nashville and Howard from Los Angeles due to the lockdown. "The biggest thing for me about the lockdown experience was about identity," Turner says. "I am the guy who tours, this is who I've been since I was sixteen. This is the longest period of time I've slept in the same bed continuously since I was seven." Check out the song below:

