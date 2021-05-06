Frank Turner has released a brand new single called "The Gathering," which features a guitar solo from Jason Isbell and drums from Muse's Dom Howard.
Turner said of the song, "It's about that moment when you come together in a room full of people, and you lean on a stranger and sing along with the chorus and get the words wrong."
Isbell recorded his solo remotely from Nashville and Howard from Los Angeles due to the lockdown. "The biggest thing for me about the lockdown experience was about identity," Turner says. "I am the guy who tours, this is who I've been since I was sixteen. This is the longest period of time I've slept in the same bed continuously since I was seven." Check out the song below:
Frank Turner Announces North American Tour
Frank Turner Looks Back On Early Marcus Mumford Memories
Frank Turner Streams 'Be More Kind'
Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen- Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Pink Floyd- more
Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more
As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries- Lynyrd Skynyrd And Brad Paisley Coheadline Concert of Legends- Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen
Tom Petty 'Drivin' Down To Georgia' Video Released
Royal Blood Announce UK Tour For Typhoons
Noel Gallagher Shares 'We're On Our Way Now' Video
Frank Turner Recruits Jason Isbell And Muse Star For The Gathering
Andrew W.K. Is In Heaven With New Video
Drown This City Deliver 'Borderline Existence'
Styx Return With 'Crash Of The Crown'