Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between' And Announce Album

Modest Mouse have released a visualizer for their first new track in six years. The song, entitled "We Are Between", comes from their forthcoming album, "The Golden Casket", which they will be releasing on June 25th.
Epic Records sent over the following details "The Golden Casket heralds another new chapter in the band's unpredictable evolution. Produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse's studio in Portland, the album hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science, frontman Isaac Brock explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood.
"The twelve tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in Brock's head." Stream the new song below:
