Styx Return With 'Crash Of The Crown'

Styx are streaming their brand new single "Crash Of The Crown". The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming album, which is set to be released on June 18th, and is the legendary band's first new album in four years.

Lawrence Gowan had this to say about the track, "I'm always looking for the one different thing we can do and still have it be Styx, and that's the song I'm most proud of. The beauty of it is that it's the culmination of all our talents crammed together into one song, Abbey Road-style.

"I also got to use some gear I never thought I'd have the chance to play on a Styx record like Tommy's Hammond B3 organ, my Minimoog, and my Mellotron." Stream the song below:

