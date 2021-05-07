Brad Paisley Launching Summer Tour

Brad Paisley has announced that he will be returning to the road this summer and will be kicking things off with an appearance at the first large scale music festival of 2021.
The festivities will begin with a performance at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, FL on June 5th, followed by the Let Freedom Sing! July 4th celebration in Nashville.
From there the tour will kick into high gear beginning on July 8th in Jacksonville, Fl at Daily's Place and wrapping up on October 9th in Irvine, Ca at the FivePoint Amphitheatre. See the dates below:
June 5 Panama City Beach, FL Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
July 4 Nashville, TN Let Freedom Sing! Music City - Downtown
July 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
July 9 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 10 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 17 Hinckley, MN Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
July 22 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
July 23 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
July 24 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 30 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 31 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
August 9 Canton, OH Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
August 14 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
August 15 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 21 Lima, OH Allen County Fair
August 22 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
August 27 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
August 29 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
September 10 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 11 Clarkson, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 23 Doswell, VA After Hours at The Meadow Event Park
September 24 West Springfield, MA Court of Honor Stage
September 26 Bloomsburg, PA Bloomsburg Fair
September 30 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
October 1 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 2 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 7 Albuquerque, NM ISLETA Amphitheatre
October 8 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 9 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
Lynyrd Skynyrd And Brad Paisley Coheadline Concert of Legends
Journey Icon and Brad Paisley Lead Quarantine All-Stars Jam 2020 In Review
Journey Icon and Brad Paisley Lead Quarantine All-Stars Jam
Brad Paisley Shares New Song 'No. 1 In Beer'
All Star Brad Paisley Special Coming To Network TV
ZZ Top And Brad Paisley Lead VetsAid 2019 Lineup
Brad Paisley Releases New Single 'My Miracle'
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket
Brad Paisley Hosting California Disaster Victims Benefit Concert
Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen- Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Pink Floyd- more
Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more
As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries- Lynyrd Skynyrd And Brad Paisley Coheadline Concert of Legends- Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Deep Purple And Blue Oyster Cult Push Back Tour
Megadeth's David Ellefson Launches Video Podcast
Brad Paisley Launching Summer Tour
Rolling Stones To Release A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach
Queen Look Back A Night At The Odeon For The Greatest Video Series
Singled Out: The Spins' Shotgun
Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen
Tom Petty 'Drivin' Down To Georgia' Video Released