Brad Paisley Launching Summer Tour

Brad Paisley has announced that he will be returning to the road this summer and will be kicking things off with an appearance at the first large scale music festival of 2021.

The festivities will begin with a performance at the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, FL on June 5th, followed by the Let Freedom Sing! July 4th celebration in Nashville.

From there the tour will kick into high gear beginning on July 8th in Jacksonville, Fl at Daily's Place and wrapping up on October 9th in Irvine, Ca at the FivePoint Amphitheatre. See the dates below:

June 5 Panama City Beach, FL Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

July 4 Nashville, TN Let Freedom Sing! Music City - Downtown

July 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

July 9 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 10 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 17 Hinckley, MN Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

July 22 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

July 23 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 24 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 30 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 31 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

August 9 Canton, OH Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

August 14 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

August 15 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 21 Lima, OH Allen County Fair

August 22 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

August 27 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

August 29 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 10 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 11 Clarkson, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 23 Doswell, VA After Hours at The Meadow Event Park

September 24 West Springfield, MA Court of Honor Stage

September 26 Bloomsburg, PA Bloomsburg Fair

September 30 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

October 1 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 2 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 7 Albuquerque, NM ISLETA Amphitheatre

October 8 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 9 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre



