.

Singled Out: False Memories' Voices

Keavin Wiggins | 05-07-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

False Memories album cover art

Italian goth/doom rockers False Memories just released their new album, "The Last Night Of Fall" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the lead single "Voices". Here is the story:

With our "Voices" music video we wanted to represent the human being who loses all his human essence by becoming a number in the society, a part of a corrupt system.

The story is about a kind of half human, half machine being that we called "V-Rox". The protagonist of the video represents each person who has to fight against his demons to achieve his goal. The story will continue on our second single "Rain Of Souls", give a glimpse to it! :)

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here


Related Stories


Singled Out: False Memories' Voices

False Memories Release 'Voices' Video and Announce Album

News > False Memories

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Royal Blood Top Album Chart- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Van Weezer Release Show- more

Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours- Pink Floyd- more

Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more

Reviews

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

Mother's Day Gift Guide

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

advertisement
Latest News

Royal Blood Top Album Chart With 'Typhoons'

Set It Off Unplug For First Single From 'Midnight (The Final Chapter)'

Anthrax Stream Third Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series

Switchfoot Share New Song 'i need you (to be wrong)'

Myles Kennedy Shows Softer Side With 'Love Rain Down'

Steve Miller Band Stream Classic Performance Of 'The Joker'

Coldplay Premiere New Song 'Higher Power' In Space

Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub With Over 180 Concerts