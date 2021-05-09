Singled Out: All Good Things' For The Glory

All Good Things recently released a new version of "For The Glory" featuring Johnny 3 Tears and Charlie Scene of Hollywood Undead and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
When we wrote 'For the Glory,' we were mostly still writing for film, television and gaming. Our basic idea for the song was just 'Let's write a balls-out victory anthem, no holds barred. Just the most arrogant swagger song we could possibly come up with.'
Andrew came up with the signature 'For the Glory' chant, which was inspired by the thunderous sound English soccer fans make at games. When we got to the bridge, we just told Dan, 'Write something angry about hockey,' since he's a big NHL fan. It literally took him 30 seconds to write, and he dropped a bridge that was total fire straight out the gate.
The song kept building, so when we got to the choruses out, Liz said to Dan, 'Just start screaming hype stuff.' He started screaming, 'This is why we do it! This is what we live for,' 'Never back down,' and we were laughing about it, but it had a magic that was undeniable, and made the hair stand up on the back of your neck.
We'd written a lot of the lyrics tongue in cheek, but when it came together, it had this beautiful team, brotherhood, and unity vibe, that felt like a cheer for the underdog, rather than the victory swagger we'd originally intended.
In the new version, featuring Johnny 3 Tears and Charlie Scene, the bridge they added brought a kind of urgency and an 'I'm a survivor' kind of energy that was SO relevant to the time we released it, that it brought an even deeper meaning to our little song.
Since its release, we've had hundreds of people reach out to us and tell us they use it as a source of strength to get through not only the pandemic, but just life. We are so honored that something we made became so special to so many people.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
Hollywood. Undead Team With All Good Things 'For The Glory'
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more
Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show - Brad Paisley- more
Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours- Pink Floyd- more
Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure
Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie On First Birthday Since Brother's Death
Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death
Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Candlelight Sessions' In New Video
NEEDTOBREATHE Share New Song, Announce Album And Tour
Misfits Replace My Chemical Romance At Music Festival
Fleetwood Mac Peter Green Tribute Concert Debuts In UK Top 5
Singled Out: All Good Things' For The Glory