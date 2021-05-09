Singled Out: All Good Things' For The Glory

All Good Things recently released a new version of "For The Glory" featuring Johnny 3 Tears and Charlie Scene of Hollywood Undead and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

When we wrote 'For the Glory,' we were mostly still writing for film, television and gaming. Our basic idea for the song was just 'Let's write a balls-out victory anthem, no holds barred. Just the most arrogant swagger song we could possibly come up with.'

Andrew came up with the signature 'For the Glory' chant, which was inspired by the thunderous sound English soccer fans make at games. When we got to the bridge, we just told Dan, 'Write something angry about hockey,' since he's a big NHL fan. It literally took him 30 seconds to write, and he dropped a bridge that was total fire straight out the gate.

The song kept building, so when we got to the choruses out, Liz said to Dan, 'Just start screaming hype stuff.' He started screaming, 'This is why we do it! This is what we live for,' 'Never back down,' and we were laughing about it, but it had a magic that was undeniable, and made the hair stand up on the back of your neck.

We'd written a lot of the lyrics tongue in cheek, but when it came together, it had this beautiful team, brotherhood, and unity vibe, that felt like a cheer for the underdog, rather than the victory swagger we'd originally intended.

In the new version, featuring Johnny 3 Tears and Charlie Scene, the bridge they added brought a kind of urgency and an 'I'm a survivor' kind of energy that was SO relevant to the time we released it, that it brought an even deeper meaning to our little song.

Since its release, we've had hundreds of people reach out to us and tell us they use it as a source of strength to get through not only the pandemic, but just life. We are so honored that something we made became so special to so many people.

listen and watch for yourself below

