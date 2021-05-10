.

Anthrax Prepare Second Album In 40th Anniversary Video Series

Bruce Henne | 05-10-2021

(hennemusic) Anthrax prepare to record their second album in the latest episode in the band's 40th anniversary video series. Following the completion of a tour in support of their 1984 debut, "Fistful Of Metal", the thrash outfit fired vocalist Neil Turbin, and began the process of finding a new frontman.

Anthrax will mark their official 40th anniversary on July 18. The group recently launched the new 11-week video series, which sees testimonials by former band members, fellow musicians, colleagues, and music industry veterans sharing behind-the-scenes stories of working with the band and what Anthrax's legacy has meant through the years; among the fellow rockers featured are Dave Grohl, Dave Mustaine, Henry Rollins, Rob Zombie, Robert Trujillo, Slash, Tom Morello and more.

Anthrax will celebrate turning 40 with a very special livestream performance on Friday, July 16 that will see the band deliver a deep cuts set that will pull from their entire career-spanning catalog; all details, including ticketing information, will be announced shortly. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

