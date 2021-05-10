Anthrax Prepare Second Album In 40th Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax prepare to record their second album in the latest episode in the band's 40th anniversary video series. Following the completion of a tour in support of their 1984 debut, "Fistful Of Metal", the thrash outfit fired vocalist Neil Turbin, and began the process of finding a new frontman.

Anthrax will mark their official 40th anniversary on July 18. The group recently launched the new 11-week video series, which sees testimonials by former band members, fellow musicians, colleagues, and music industry veterans sharing behind-the-scenes stories of working with the band and what Anthrax's legacy has meant through the years; among the fellow rockers featured are Dave Grohl, Dave Mustaine, Henry Rollins, Rob Zombie, Robert Trujillo, Slash, Tom Morello and more.

Anthrax will celebrate turning 40 with a very special livestream performance on Friday, July 16 that will see the band deliver a deep cuts set that will pull from their entire career-spanning catalog; all details, including ticketing information, will be announced shortly. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

