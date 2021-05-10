Anthrax Prepare Second Album In 40th Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax prepare to record their second album in the latest episode in the band's 40th anniversary video series. Following the completion of a tour in support of their 1984 debut, "Fistful Of Metal", the thrash outfit fired vocalist Neil Turbin, and began the process of finding a new frontman.
Anthrax will mark their official 40th anniversary on July 18. The group recently launched the new 11-week video series, which sees testimonials by former band members, fellow musicians, colleagues, and music industry veterans sharing behind-the-scenes stories of working with the band and what Anthrax's legacy has meant through the years; among the fellow rockers featured are Dave Grohl, Dave Mustaine, Henry Rollins, Rob Zombie, Robert Trujillo, Slash, Tom Morello and more.
Anthrax will celebrate turning 40 with a very special livestream performance on Friday, July 16 that will see the band deliver a deep cuts set that will pull from their entire career-spanning catalog; all details, including ticketing information, will be announced shortly. Watch the episode here.
Anthrax Stream Third Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series
Anthrax Share 2nd Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series
Anthrax Revisit Debut Album In 40th Anniversary Launch
Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Video Series and Livestream
Anthrax Plan To Resume New Album Post Pandemic
Anthrax's Benante and Friends Plot Rush Tribute EP, Share 'Subdivisions' Video
Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star
Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force
Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more
Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show - Brad Paisley- more
Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours- Pink Floyd- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Lindemann Share 'Home Sweet Home' Live Video
New Model Army's Justin Sullivan Shares New Song 'Unforgiven'
Journey Frontman Shares All-Star Steve Miller Cover
Royal Blood Rock 'Boilermaker' In New Video
Northlane Share First Song From Unplugged EP
Rise Against Announce Nowhere Generation Tour
Soul Coughing Offshoot Ghost Of Vroom Share Animated Video
Grouplove Release 'Oxygen Swimming' Video And Announce Tour