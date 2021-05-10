Manchester Orchestra Bonus CBS This Morning Performance Goes Online

CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions have shared an online exclusive video of Manchester Orchestra performing and acoustic version of the song "Keel Timing" following their appearance on the show this past weekend.
The band took the stage at the Echo Mountain Recording studios in Asheville, NC for the TV performance to celebrate the release of their new album "The Million Masks of God."
They performed unplugged renditions of the singles Bed Head" and "Telepath," for the broadcast and following the airing the show shared the video for "Keel Timing".
The new album has debut at No. 1 on Alternative and Vinyl charts and also landed at No. 3 on the Top Current Album Sales and Top Rock Albums chart. Watch the web exclusive performance below:
