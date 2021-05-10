New Model Army's Justin Sullivan Shares New Song 'Unforgiven'

New Model Army's Justin Sullivan is streaming a new song called "Unforgiven." The track is the third single from his forthcoming solo album "Surrounded."

The record is Justin's sophomore solo effort and his first new solo release in 18 years. It is set to be released digitally on May 28th and a physical media release will follow on July 23rd.

Justin had this to say, "I have always been most drawn to the combination of violence and beauty in art because that seems to be the underlying truth of nature and the way I perceive the world to be - and almost everything I write is underpinned by nature imagery.

"Sometimes I visit a place where the atmosphere and the ghosts from the past seem to overwhelm anything happening in the present. I reach for a notebook and put down every impression that comes - stories, light, weather, geography, and that strange feeling of time being completely liquid. With 'Unforgiven,' I found all these sketched ideas back at home many months later and then it's just a question of remembering the feelings of the place, what happened and piecing it together.

"Musically, I went round the houses a bit with this one, trying to choose how much and what instrumentation to use," Sullivan shares. "In the end, I decided to keep the simple guitar riffs that runs through the song quite prominent and added Jon Thorne's bass, Henning Nugel's orchestration, and minimal percussion so it has some of the vastness and hard beauty of the landscape described and an undercurrent of the violence that the place has seen." Stream the song below:

