Elton John and Years & Years Cover Pet Shop Boys Classic

Elton John and Years & Years have released their cover of the Pet Shop Boys classic "It's a sin" following their performance of the track on the BRIT Awards.
The single was produced by Stuart Price (The Killers, Madonna, Scissor Sisters, Dua Lipa) and proceeds from the track will benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
100% of Universal Music Operations Limited's net proceeds (inc. all artists and producer shares) from the sale of this single shall be donated to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Stream of purchase the studio version of the song here and watch the BRIT Awards performance below:
