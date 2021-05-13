.

Music Festivals Return With Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan

Keavin Wiggins | 05-13-2021

Lynyrd Skynyrd event poster

Organizers of the Gulf Coast Jam have confirmed that the rescheduled music festival will be taking place next month with a lineup led by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan.

The rescheduled festival will be taking place on on June 4th, 5th and 6th at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach, FL, making it the first large-scale music festival to play in the U.S. since pandemic lockdown that began in March of 2020.

The first day, Friday, June 4, 2021, will feature performances from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Jinks, Joe Nichols, Lindsay Ell, Jon Langston, CJ Solar and Frank Ray

The next night will include Brad Paisley, Cole Swindell, Billy Ray Cyrus, Rodney Atkins, Tenille Townes, Shy Carter and Alex Hall. The final night will feature Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Shelly Fairchild, and Tenille Arts who replaces Ryan Hurd, who had a scheduling conflict.

News > Lynyrd Skynyrd

