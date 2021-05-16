Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will be launching a short U.S. tour this summer following the release of "Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman".
The live package will be released on June 11th on CD, DVD, Blu-Ray, and Double LP and was recorded last year from a livestream event staged at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.
The tour is set to kick off on July 30th in San Jose, CA at the San Jose Civic and will run until August 12th where it will wrap up in Salt Lake City, UT at the Eccles Theater.
Bonamassa will be joined on the tour by Late Night with David Letterman band and Ace Frehley solo band drummer Anton Fig (drums), Michael Rhodes (bass), Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble's Reese Wynans (piano/organ), Paulie Cerra (sax), and Lee Thornburg (trumpet). See the dates below:
07/30/2021 - San Jose, Ca - San Jose Civic
07/31/2021 - Paso Robles, Ca - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
08/01/2021 - Los Angeles, Ca - Greek Theatre
08/03/2021 - San Diego, Ca - San Diego Civic Theatre
08/06/2021 - Las Vegas, Nv - Park Theatre At Park Mgm
08/08/2021 - Morrison, Co - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/09/2021 - Morrison, Co - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/10/2021 - Cheyenne, Wy - Cheyenne Civic Center
08/12/2021 - Salt Lake City, Ut - Eccles Theater
Peter Frampton Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville
Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman In June
Joe Bonamassa Hosting Stream-A-Thon This Weekend
Joe Bonamassa Talks William Shatner With Ben Folds
Todd Rundgren Goes To Nerdville With Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa Announce ACL Livestream Concert
Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll' 2020 In Review
Joe Bonamassa Documentary Guitar Man Set For Release
Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll'
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Dead & Company Summer Tour- Atreyu- Music Festivals Return- more
Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour
Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! Get 'Bitter' With New Video
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed
Metallica, Korn and Nine In Nails Lead Louder Thank Life Lineup
The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Nightfall'
Point North Release 'Nice Now' Video
Singled Out: Lenny The Heart's Party Animal
Nine Inch Nails To Headline Riot Fest 2021