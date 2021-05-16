Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will be launching a short U.S. tour this summer following the release of "Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman".

The live package will be released on June 11th on CD, DVD, Blu-Ray, and Double LP and was recorded last year from a livestream event staged at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

The tour is set to kick off on July 30th in San Jose, CA at the San Jose Civic and will run until August 12th where it will wrap up in Salt Lake City, UT at the Eccles Theater.

Bonamassa will be joined on the tour by Late Night with David Letterman band and Ace Frehley solo band drummer Anton Fig (drums), Michael Rhodes (bass), Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble's Reese Wynans (piano/organ), Paulie Cerra (sax), and Lee Thornburg (trumpet). See the dates below:

07/30/2021 - San Jose, Ca - San Jose Civic

07/31/2021 - Paso Robles, Ca - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

08/01/2021 - Los Angeles, Ca - Greek Theatre

08/03/2021 - San Diego, Ca - San Diego Civic Theatre

08/06/2021 - Las Vegas, Nv - Park Theatre At Park Mgm

08/08/2021 - Morrison, Co - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/09/2021 - Morrison, Co - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/10/2021 - Cheyenne, Wy - Cheyenne Civic Center

08/12/2021 - Salt Lake City, Ut - Eccles Theater



Related Stories

Peter Frampton Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville

Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman In June

Joe Bonamassa Hosting Stream-A-Thon This Weekend

Joe Bonamassa Talks William Shatner With Ben Folds

Todd Rundgren Goes To Nerdville With Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Announce ACL Livestream Concert

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll' 2020 In Review

Joe Bonamassa Documentary Guitar Man Set For Release

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll'

News > Joe Bonamassa



