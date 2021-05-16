.

Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 05-16-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Joe Bonamassa cover art

Joe Bonamassa has announced that he will be launching a short U.S. tour this summer following the release of "Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman".

The live package will be released on June 11th on CD, DVD, Blu-Ray, and Double LP and was recorded last year from a livestream event staged at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

The tour is set to kick off on July 30th in San Jose, CA at the San Jose Civic and will run until August 12th where it will wrap up in Salt Lake City, UT at the Eccles Theater.

Bonamassa will be joined on the tour by Late Night with David Letterman band and Ace Frehley solo band drummer Anton Fig (drums), Michael Rhodes (bass), Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble's Reese Wynans (piano/organ), Paulie Cerra (sax), and Lee Thornburg (trumpet). See the dates below:

07/30/2021 - San Jose, Ca - San Jose Civic
07/31/2021 - Paso Robles, Ca - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
08/01/2021 - Los Angeles, Ca - Greek Theatre
08/03/2021 - San Diego, Ca - San Diego Civic Theatre
08/06/2021 - Las Vegas, Nv - Park Theatre At Park Mgm
08/08/2021 - Morrison, Co - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/09/2021 - Morrison, Co - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/10/2021 - Cheyenne, Wy - Cheyenne Civic Center
08/12/2021 - Salt Lake City, Ut - Eccles Theater

Related Stories


Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour

Peter Frampton Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville

Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman In June

Joe Bonamassa Hosting Stream-A-Thon This Weekend

Joe Bonamassa Talks William Shatner With Ben Folds

Todd Rundgren Goes To Nerdville With Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa Announce ACL Livestream Concert

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll' 2020 In Review

Joe Bonamassa Documentary Guitar Man Set For Release

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll'

News > Joe Bonamassa

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more

KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Dead & Company Summer Tour- Atreyu- Music Festivals Return- more

Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more

Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more

Reviews

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

advertisement
Latest News

Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! Get 'Bitter' With New Video

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed

Metallica, Korn and Nine In Nails Lead Louder Thank Life Lineup

The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Nightfall'

Point North Release 'Nice Now' Video

Singled Out: Lenny The Heart's Party Animal

Nine Inch Nails To Headline Riot Fest 2021