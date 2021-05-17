Anthrax Revisit Spreading The Disease On 40th Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax continue to revisit 1985's "Spreading The Disease" in the sixth episode of their ongoing 40th anniversary video series. Produced by Carl Canedy, the project - which followed the "Armed And Dangerous" EP with new singer Joey Belladonna added to the lineup - earned favorable reviews and the band's first US chart position when it peaked at No. 113 on the Billboard 200.

"'Spreading The Disease' is unleashed on the world and the band starts to make friends all over the planet," says Anthrax in a preview to the episode, which features a number of guests sharing their thoughts on the record. "Thank you so much to all the wonderful folks who have such kind things to say about this album."

Anthrax will celebrate turning 40 with a very special livestream performance on Friday, July 16 that will see the band deliver a deep cuts set that will pull from their entire career-spanning catalog; all details, including ticketing information, will be announced shortly. Watch the video here.

