Anthrax Revisit Spreading The Disease On 40th Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax continue to revisit 1985's "Spreading The Disease" in the sixth episode of their ongoing 40th anniversary video series. Produced by Carl Canedy, the project - which followed the "Armed And Dangerous" EP with new singer Joey Belladonna added to the lineup - earned favorable reviews and the band's first US chart position when it peaked at No. 113 on the Billboard 200.
"'Spreading The Disease' is unleashed on the world and the band starts to make friends all over the planet," says Anthrax in a preview to the episode, which features a number of guests sharing their thoughts on the record. "Thank you so much to all the wonderful folks who have such kind things to say about this album."
Anthrax will celebrate turning 40 with a very special livestream performance on Friday, July 16 that will see the band deliver a deep cuts set that will pull from their entire career-spanning catalog; all details, including ticketing information, will be announced shortly. Watch the video here.
Anthrax Look Back At 'Spreading The Disease' In 40th Video Series
Anthrax Prepare Second Album In 40th Anniversary Video Series
Anthrax Stream Third Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series
Anthrax Share 2nd Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series
Anthrax Revisit Debut Album In 40th Anniversary Launch
Anthrax Announce 40th Anniversary Video Series and Livestream
Anthrax Plan To Resume New Album Post Pandemic
Anthrax's Benante and Friends Plot Rush Tribute EP, Share 'Subdivisions' Video
Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D
Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour- Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour- Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour- more
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Dead & Company Summer Tour- Atreyu- Music Festivals Return- more
Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour
Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour Dates Announced
Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour
Singled Out: Dream Racer's Let's Go Home
Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour
Billie Eilish Hit Given Hard Rock Makeover By Devils Envy
Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misconduct Accusations
Hamish Anderson Unplugs For 'Morning Light'