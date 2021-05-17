.

Caliban Streaming New Visualizer Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-17-2021

Caliban cover art

Caliban have released a visualizer clip for their brand new song "Nichts ist fur immer" . The song comes from the band's new album, "Zeitgeister," which arrived last Friday.

Caliban vocalist Andreas Dörner had this to say about the song, "A slightly softer track, the original is called "All I Gave" and was released on Say Hello To Tragedy.

"It's a song about disappointed love and the end of an illusion. - We will be ourselves in the ones we love. Who am I when your love was just a lie." Watch the video below:


News > Caliban

