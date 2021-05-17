The Black Crowes Reschedule Shake Your Money Maker Tour

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes have announced rescheduled dates for their "Shake Your Money Maker" US tour. Originally booked for last summer but shut down due to the pandemic, the series will see Chris and Rich Robinson reunite to perform the classic rock group's 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker", in its entirety.

With the success of the singles "Jealous Again", "Hard To Handle" and "She Talks To Angels", the album reached No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than five million copies in the country.

The 2021 trek will open in Nashville, TN on July 20, with shows running to the end of September. Tickets for the new dates are on sale now at the band's official site; while all tickets purchased for the 2020 dates will be honored at the 2021 shows.

"The Shake Your Money Maker Tour is officially on and we can't wait to see you all soon," says the band. "If you already have tickets, they will remain valid." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

