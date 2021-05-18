Gary Numan Announces Headline Tour For Intruder Album

Gary Numan has announced that he will launching a UK and European headline tour next spring in support of his new studio album, "Intruder", which hits stores this Friday, May 21st.
He will be kicking things off with the UK leg on April 28th, 2022 in Cardiff, UK at The Great Hall and the trek will conclude on June 13th in 13th Belgium, Brussels at the Ancienne Belgique.
Numan had this to say, "To say I've missed touring would be a colossal understatement. It's the life I chose when I was a teenager so not being able to tour the world has been very difficult.
"But now things are changing once again and the next UK tour has been announced and I am as excited as I was when all this started for me a lifetime ago.
"More so in fact. I can't wait to walk out onto a stage again, to hear the roar of the crowd, the ear shattering volume of the music, to be bathed in light and soak up that emotion. It's what I'm here for." See the dates below:
APRIL 2022
28th - UK, Cardiff, The Great Hall
30th - UK, Bristol, O2 Academy
MAY 2022
1st - UK, Brighton, Centre
2nd - UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute
5th - UK, Bournemouth, O2 Academy
6th - UK, Plymouth, Pavilions
7th - UK, London, The SSE Arena, Wembley
9th - UK, Edinburgh, Corn Exchange
10th - UK, Glasgow, O2 Academy
11th - UK, Newcastle, O2 City Hall
12th - UK, Leeds, O2 Academy
14th - UK, Northampton, Royal & Derngate
15th - UK, Norwich, UEA
16th - UK, Nottingham, Rock City
18th - UK, Manchester, Albert Hall
20th - UK, Sheffield, O2 Academy
21st - UK, Belfast, Ulster Hall
24th - Ireland, Dublin, Olympia Theatre
26th - The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg
27th - Denmark, Aarhus, Train
29th - Denmark, Copenhagen, Amager Bio
30th - Norway, Oslo, John Dee
31st - Sweden, Malmo, Kulturbolaget
JUNE 2022
2nd - Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle
7th - France, Paris, Le Cabaret Sauvage
10th - Spain, Madrid, Sala But
11th - Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz Room 2
13th - Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
