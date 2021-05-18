Gary Numan Announces Headline Tour For Intruder Album

Gary Numan has announced that he will launching a UK and European headline tour next spring in support of his new studio album, "Intruder", which hits stores this Friday, May 21st.

He will be kicking things off with the UK leg on April 28th, 2022 in Cardiff, UK at The Great Hall and the trek will conclude on June 13th in 13th Belgium, Brussels at the Ancienne Belgique.

Numan had this to say, "To say I've missed touring would be a colossal understatement. It's the life I chose when I was a teenager so not being able to tour the world has been very difficult.

"But now things are changing once again and the next UK tour has been announced and I am as excited as I was when all this started for me a lifetime ago.

"More so in fact. I can't wait to walk out onto a stage again, to hear the roar of the crowd, the ear shattering volume of the music, to be bathed in light and soak up that emotion. It's what I'm here for." See the dates below:

APRIL 2022

28th - UK, Cardiff, The Great Hall

30th - UK, Bristol, O2 Academy



MAY 2022

1st - UK, Brighton, Centre

2nd - UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute

5th - UK, Bournemouth, O2 Academy

6th - UK, Plymouth, Pavilions

7th - UK, London, The SSE Arena, Wembley

9th - UK, Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

10th - UK, Glasgow, O2 Academy

11th - UK, Newcastle, O2 City Hall

12th - UK, Leeds, O2 Academy

14th - UK, Northampton, Royal & Derngate

15th - UK, Norwich, UEA

16th - UK, Nottingham, Rock City

18th - UK, Manchester, Albert Hall

20th - UK, Sheffield, O2 Academy

21st - UK, Belfast, Ulster Hall

24th - Ireland, Dublin, Olympia Theatre

26th - The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Melkweg

27th - Denmark, Aarhus, Train

29th - Denmark, Copenhagen, Amager Bio

30th - Norway, Oslo, John Dee

31st - Sweden, Malmo, Kulturbolaget



JUNE 2022

2nd - Germany, Berlin, Columbiahalle

7th - France, Paris, Le Cabaret Sauvage

10th - Spain, Madrid, Sala But

11th - Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz Room 2

13th - Belgium, Brussels, Ancienne Belgique



