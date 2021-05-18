Jimmie Allen To Sing National Anthem At Indianapolis 500

Jimmie Allen will perform the National Anthem prior to the start of the 105th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 30 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMS President J. Douglas Boles had this to say, "We are excited to welcome Jimmie to the Racing Capital of the World for what will surely be a memorable and emotional Memorial Day Weekend performance.

"The National Anthem is a signature pre-race moment, and this year's rendition carries extra meaning as we prepare to welcome fans back to the Indy 500 and honor our frontline heroes."

Allen took home honors as the New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards last month and performed his hit single "Freedom Was A Highway" with Brad Paisley during the show.



