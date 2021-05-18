Royal Blood's Jonathan Ross Show Performance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Royal Blood performed their "Typhoons" single, "Limbo", on the May 15 episode of the UK television series The Jonathan Ross Show and video of the performance goes online.
The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher were in studio for the appearance, where they delivered the third single from their recently-released third album.
The pair produced most of "Typhoons" themselves, with some additional work handled by Paul Epworth and Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.
The record earned Royal Blood their third straight UK No.1, following similar success with their 2014 self-titled debut and 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?" Watch the performance here.
