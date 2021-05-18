Twenty One Pilots Streaming New Song 'Saturday'

Twenty One Pilots have released a lyric video for their brand new song "Saturday." The track is the latest song shared from their forthcoming album, "Scaled And Icy," which will be released this Friday, May 21st.

The duo will be celebrating the album released with a special livestream event and also by performing on the Billboard Music Awards this coming Sunday, May 23rd.

The Twenty One Pilots - Livestream Experience will be taking place at :00PM ET / 5:00PM PT this Friday, May 21st and will include the debut performances of some songs from the new album and past tracks. Watch the lyric video below:

Related Stories

Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video

Twenty One Pilots 'Shy Away' With New Video and Announce Album

Twenty One Pilots Break Guinness World Record

Twenty One Pilots Surprise Fans With 'Christmas Saves The Year'

Twenty One Pilots Release First Never Ending Music Video

Twenty One Pilots Release Video For New Song 'Level Of Concern'

The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

Twenty One Pilots Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Levitate'

Twenty One Pilots Reveal Two New Song and Announce Tour

News > Twenty One Pilots



