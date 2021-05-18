.

Twenty One Pilots Streaming New Song 'Saturday'

Keavin Wiggins | 05-18-2021

Twenty One Pilots photo courtesy Elektra

Twenty One Pilots have released a lyric video for their brand new song "Saturday." The track is the latest song shared from their forthcoming album, "Scaled And Icy," which will be released this Friday, May 21st.

The duo will be celebrating the album released with a special livestream event and also by performing on the Billboard Music Awards this coming Sunday, May 23rd.

The Twenty One Pilots - Livestream Experience will be taking place at :00PM ET / 5:00PM PT this Friday, May 21st and will include the debut performances of some songs from the new album and past tracks. Watch the lyric video below:


