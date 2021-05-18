Twenty One Pilots have released a lyric video for their brand new song "Saturday." The track is the latest song shared from their forthcoming album, "Scaled And Icy," which will be released this Friday, May 21st.
The duo will be celebrating the album released with a special livestream event and also by performing on the Billboard Music Awards this coming Sunday, May 23rd.
The Twenty One Pilots - Livestream Experience will be taking place at :00PM ET / 5:00PM PT this Friday, May 21st and will include the debut performances of some songs from the new album and past tracks. Watch the lyric video below:
Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video
Twenty One Pilots 'Shy Away' With New Video and Announce Album
Twenty One Pilots Break Guinness World Record
Twenty One Pilots Surprise Fans With 'Christmas Saves The Year'
Twenty One Pilots Release First Never Ending Music Video
Twenty One Pilots Release Video For New Song 'Level Of Concern'
The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup
Twenty One Pilots Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Levitate'
Twenty One Pilots Reveal Two New Song and Announce Tour
Twenty One Pilots Streaming New Song 'Saturday'- Lollapalooza Returning This Summer- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup- Clutch Headline Tour- more
Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour- Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour- Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour- more
Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misconduct Accusations- Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour- Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour more
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Death Cab For Cutie Announce Amphitheater Dates
R.E.M. Announce Radio Free Europe 40th Anniversary Reissue
Lamb Of God Lead ShipRocked 2022 Cruise Lineup
Shinedown Announce U.S. Fall Tour
Jimmie Allen To Sing National Anthem At Indianapolis 500
Greta Van Fleet Stream 'Tears Of Rain' Video From Candlelight Sessions
Anthrax Record Among The Living As 40th Anniversary Series Continues
Green Day Stream New Single 'Pollyanna'