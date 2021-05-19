Duran Duran Release 'Invisible' Video And Announce Album

Duran Duran have released a music video for their brand new single "Invisible". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Future Past", which is set to arrive on October 22nd.
The new music video was created by an Artificial Intelligence (A.I) called Huxley. The band will be performing the track during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards this Sunday, May 23rd.
Nick Rhodes had this to say, "Sonic architecture has always been incredibly important to Duran Duran. I think, with 'Invisible', we really have managed to carve the sculpture the way we wanted it.
" Sonically, it's a very unusual piece of music. I think when you merge all the instruments together, it creates an overall sound that perhaps you haven't heard before." Watch the video below:
Duran Duran's Nick Rhodes and Wendy Bevan Launch Astronomia
Cavo Delivers Cover Of Duran Duran Hit 'Come Undone'
Duran Duran's John Taylor Recovering From Coronavirus
Duran Duran Rock Apollo 50th Anniversary Concert
Duran Duran Release 'The Edge of America' Video
Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup- Foo Fighters, Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Van Halen Classic Cover By Mr. Bungle- KISS- Royal Blood- more
Twenty One Pilots Streaming New Song 'Saturday'- Lollapalooza Returning This Summer- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup- Clutch Headline Tour- more
Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour- Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour- Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour- more
Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misconduct Accusations- Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour- Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup
Angels & Airwaves Reveal Tom DeLonge Directed 'Euphoria' Video
Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup
Van Halen Classic Cover By Mr. Bungle
KISS Announce Rescheduled Euro Farewell Tour Dates
Royal Blood's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online
Heaven & Earth Return With 'Drive' Video
Duran Duran Release 'Invisible' Video And Announce Album