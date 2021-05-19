Heaven & Earth Return With 'Drive' Video

Heaven & Earth have released a music video for their new single "Drive". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "V", which is set to be released on July 16th.

The current lineup of the band features founder Stuart Smith (guitars) along with Gianluca Petralia (vocals), Lynn Sorensen (bass), George Barabas (Hammond organ and keyboard), and Simon Wright (drums, percussion).

Stuart had this to say, "Personally, I feel that this is our best album yet. It has a much harder edge than the previous albums. The chemistry between the new musicians was amazing."

Petralia added, "It's been an incredible five-month ride made of impulsive writing and recording with outstanding musicians I'm now honored to call friends. From the very beginning, it felt like this album was already there. It just needed to be delivered...it was like a scream to exorcise the bleak reality we're living right now."

Barabas shared, "I've been a big fan of Heaven & Earth since their first album so when Stuart asked me to join the band it was like something any fan or musician could dream of. I enjoyed the whole recording process and we had lay down some serious hard rock songs for this new record."

Sorensen said, "Heaven & Earth V is rock before it became polished like jewelry. It's attitude with dirt on its face. As two of our members were in different countries it was logistically challenging to record, but everyone rallied together like a great band should".

Simon Wright concluded, "I'm glad I had the opportunity to play on this Heaven and Earth album. Incredible musicians and some classy songwriting." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Heaven Earth



