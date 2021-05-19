KISS Announce Rescheduled Euro Farewell Tour Dates

KISS have announced the newly rescheduled dates for their previously postponed European leg of their End Of The Road farewell tour that was put on hold by the pandemic.
The Euro tour leg will be taking place next summer and is to kick off on June 1st in Dortmund, Germany at Westfalenhalle and will conclude on July 21st in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome.
Fans that purchased tickets for the postponed End Of The Road dates in 2020 and 2021 will have their tickets honored at the new stops. See the dates below:
06/01 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, Germany
06/03 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland
06/06 - Sportspalais - Antwerp, Belgium
06/07 - Accor Arena - Paris, France
06/10 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, UK
06/13 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany
06/16 - Copenhell Festival - Copenhagen, Denmark
06/18 - Tele 2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
06/20 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland
06/22 - Scandinavian - Gothenburg, Sweden
06/24 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany
06/26 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria
06/28 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany
06/30 - Festival Du Printemps De Perouges - Saint-Vulbas, France
07/02 - Rockfest - Barcelona, Spain
07/03 - Wizink Arena - Madrid, Spain
07/05 - Festival De Nîmes - Les Arènes De Nimes - Nimes, France
07/07 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland
07/09 - Zagreb Arena - Zagreb, Croatia
07/11 - Arena Di Verona - Verona, Italy
07/13 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
07/14 - Budapest Arena - Budapest, Hungary
07/16 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania
07/21 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam
