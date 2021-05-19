KISS Announce Rescheduled Euro Farewell Tour Dates

KISS have announced the newly rescheduled dates for their previously postponed European leg of their End Of The Road farewell tour that was put on hold by the pandemic.

The Euro tour leg will be taking place next summer and is to kick off on June 1st in Dortmund, Germany at Westfalenhalle and will conclude on July 21st in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome.

Fans that purchased tickets for the postponed End Of The Road dates in 2020 and 2021 will have their tickets honored at the new stops. See the dates below:

06/01 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, Germany

06/03 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland

06/06 - Sportspalais - Antwerp, Belgium

06/07 - Accor Arena - Paris, France

06/10 - Download Festival - Castle Donington, UK

06/13 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany

06/16 - Copenhell Festival - Copenhagen, Denmark

06/18 - Tele 2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

06/20 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, Finland

06/22 - Scandinavian - Gothenburg, Sweden

06/24 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

06/26 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

06/28 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

06/30 - Festival Du Printemps De Perouges - Saint-Vulbas, France

07/02 - Rockfest - Barcelona, Spain

07/03 - Wizink Arena - Madrid, Spain

07/05 - Festival De Nîmes - Les Arènes De Nimes - Nimes, France

07/07 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland

07/09 - Zagreb Arena - Zagreb, Croatia

07/11 - Arena Di Verona - Verona, Italy

07/13 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

07/14 - Budapest Arena - Budapest, Hungary

07/16 - Romexpo - Bucharest, Romania

07/21 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam



