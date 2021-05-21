George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas

George Strait has announced the rescheduled dates for his Strait to Vegas shows at the -Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which will features special guest Caitlyn Smith.

The country star will be returning to Sin City for the two shows on Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14th after being forced to postpone the shows last year.

Strait had this to say, "The Ace in the Hole Band and I have been looking forward to this day for a year and a half. I cannot wait to see Vegas and all of my great fans once again. It's been way too long. We will finally ride again. See you soon."



According to the announcement, "Tickets to the original 2020 dates will be honored for the rescheduled shows: August 28, 2020 tickets will apply to the August 13, 2021 show, while August 29, 2020 tickets will apply to the August 14, 2021 show."



