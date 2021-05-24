Greta Van Fleet have announced their Strange Horizons tour, a series of four headline shows in select cities in the U.S. this summer and fall in support of their new album "The Battle at Garden's Gate."
The mini tour will be the band's only headline concerts of 2021 and will be hitting Franklin, TN's FirstBank Amphitheater on August 5th, followed by Bridgeport, CT's Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on August 27th.
The tour will then travel to Chicago, IL on Septmber 3rd where the band will play the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island and they will wrap things up on October 26th at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
"It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again," the band said, "We are honored to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance. Let us, once again, come together & celebrate the privilege of life!"
Tickets are set to go on sale this Thursday, May 27 at 10am local time via Live Nation, with a presale for Peaceful Army members on Tuesday, May 2 25th and local venue presale on May 26th.
Greta Van Fleet Stream 'Tears Of Rain' Video From Candlelight Sessions
Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video
Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Candlelight Sessions' In New Video
Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video
Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video
Greta Van Fleet Frontman Counters Rock Is Dead Claims
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album
Greta Van Fleet's' 'The Battle At Garden's Gate' Streaming Online
Greta Van Fleet's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online
Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations- Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour- Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl- KISStory- more
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas- more
Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery- Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only- Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert- Def Leppard- more
Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup- Foo Fighters, Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Van Halen Classic Cover By Mr. Bungle- KISS- Royal Blood- more
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations
Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour
Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour
Dave Grohl To Co-Host The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
KISS Preview A&E Biography: KISStory
Royal Blood Share Orchestral Version Of 'Limbo'
Stone Temple Pilots Share Early Version Of 1996 Classic
Tesla Announce New 2021 Live Dates