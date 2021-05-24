Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour

Greta Van Fleet have announced their Strange Horizons tour, a series of four headline shows in select cities in the U.S. this summer and fall in support of their new album "The Battle at Garden's Gate."

The mini tour will be the band's only headline concerts of 2021 and will be hitting Franklin, TN's FirstBank Amphitheater on August 5th, followed by Bridgeport, CT's Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on August 27th.

The tour will then travel to Chicago, IL on Septmber 3rd where the band will play the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island and they will wrap things up on October 26th at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

"It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again," the band said, "We are honored to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance. Let us, once again, come together & celebrate the privilege of life!"

Tickets are set to go on sale this Thursday, May 27 at 10am local time via Live Nation, with a presale for Peaceful Army members on Tuesday, May 2 25th and local venue presale on May 26th.



