KISS Preview A&E Biography: KISStory

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming a new video trailer for the documentary "Biography: KISStory", which will be broadcast on A&E on Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28 from 9-11pm ET/PT.
The project chronicles the band's five decades in the business as Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons reflect on their career, after forming the group in New York City in January of 1973 from the ashes of the pair's previous band, Wicked Lester; the group's original lineup - which also featured guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss - were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014.
The current KISS lineup sees guitarist Tommy Thayer perform using Frehley's spaceman makeup and stage gear while longtime drummer Eric Singer appears in Criss' cat makeup and stage persona.
Directed by D.J. Viola and billed as "the definitive documentary", the special will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the band's rise to fame as seen through original recording sessions, home movies, behind-the-scenes stories and rare footage.
A number of fellow rockers will testify to their KISS fandom in the four-hour, two-night broadcast, including Dave Grohl and Tom Morello, as well as manager Doc McGhee (Motley Crue, Bon Jovi), music producer Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd) and more. Watch the preview trailer here.
