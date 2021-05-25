Gemini Syndrome Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Gemini Syndrome have announced that they will be launching a tour this summer with A Killer's Confession, Ovtlier, and Pushing Veronica supporting on most dates.

The tour is set to launch on July 9th in Salt Lake City, UT at the Royal Bar and will be concluding on August 15th in Albuquerque, NM at the Launchpad.

Eva Under Fire will be providing direct support at the stops in Clifton, NJ and Pittsburgh, which will not include Ovtlier. The trek also includes festival appearances and a one off where Gemini Syndrome will be supporting Fozzy in Iowa City.

Frontman Aaron Nordstrom had this to say, "We're very excited to get back on the road this summer with some great friends. After all that the world has been through, it will be nice to be part of the communion of synners once again. See you all soon."

Drummer Brian Steele Medina added, "It's great to get back out and visit with our brothers and sisters again. Now more than ever we could all use music and human contact to balance out the pandemic, murder hornets & Pentagon UFO videos." See the dates below:

Gemini Syndrome USA Summer 2021

07/09 Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar07/10 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater07/11 Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios07/13 Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove07/14 Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Saloon *07/16 Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival **07/17 Cadott, WI - Rock Fest **07/18 Belividere, IL - Apollo Theater07/20 Des Moines, IA - Leftys07/21 Joliet, IL - The Forge07/23 Westland, MI - Token Lounge07/24 Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall07/25 Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall07/27 Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz ***07/28 Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse ***07/30 Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater07/31 Harrisburg, PA - Stage On Herr08/01 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage08/03 Ft Wayne, IN - Ft Wayne Entertainment Center08/05 Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs08/06 Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club08/07 Louisville, KY - Diamond Ballroom08/08 Nashville, TN - Basement East08/10 Tusla, OK - The Shrine08/11 Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective08/12 Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck08/14 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater08/15 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

* FOZZY headline. No PUSHING VERONICA.

** Festivals. No A KILLER'S CONFESSION, OVTLIER, PUSHING VERONICA.

*** Eva Under Fire are direct support. No OVTLIER.



