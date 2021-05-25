.

Gemini Syndrome Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 05-25-2021

Gemini Syndrome photo courtesy The Orchard

Gemini Syndrome have announced that they will be launching a tour this summer with A Killer's Confession, Ovtlier, and Pushing Veronica supporting on most dates.

The tour is set to launch on July 9th in Salt Lake City, UT at the Royal Bar and will be concluding on August 15th in Albuquerque, NM at the Launchpad.

Eva Under Fire will be providing direct support at the stops in Clifton, NJ and Pittsburgh, which will not include Ovtlier. The trek also includes festival appearances and a one off where Gemini Syndrome will be supporting Fozzy in Iowa City.

Frontman Aaron Nordstrom had this to say, "We're very excited to get back on the road this summer with some great friends. After all that the world has been through, it will be nice to be part of the communion of synners once again. See you all soon."

Drummer Brian Steele Medina added, "It's great to get back out and visit with our brothers and sisters again. Now more than ever we could all use music and human contact to balance out the pandemic, murder hornets & Pentagon UFO videos." See the dates below:

Gemini Syndrome USA Summer 2021


07/09 Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar
07/10 Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
07/11 Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
07/13 Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
07/14 Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Saloon *
07/16 Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival **
07/17 Cadott, WI - Rock Fest **
07/18 Belividere, IL - Apollo Theater
07/20 Des Moines, IA - Leftys
07/21 Joliet, IL - The Forge
07/23 Westland, MI - Token Lounge
07/24 Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall
07/25 Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
07/27 Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz ***
07/28 Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse ***
07/30 Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
07/31 Harrisburg, PA - Stage On Herr
08/01 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
08/03 Ft Wayne, IN - Ft Wayne Entertainment Center
08/05 Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs
08/06 Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club
08/07 Louisville, KY - Diamond Ballroom
08/08 Nashville, TN - Basement East
08/10 Tusla, OK - The Shrine
08/11 Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
08/12 Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck
08/14 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
08/15 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

* FOZZY headline. No PUSHING VERONICA.
** Festivals. No A KILLER'S CONFESSION, OVTLIER, PUSHING VERONICA.
*** Eva Under Fire are direct support. No OVTLIER.

