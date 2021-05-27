.

Anthrax Enter State Of Euphoria On 40th Anniversary Series

Bruce Henne | 05-27-2021

Anthrax cover art

(hennemusic) Anthrax share the story behind their fourth album, "1988's "State Of Euphoria", in the latest installment in the band's 40th anniversary video series.

Produced by Mark Dodson and the band, the project came with high hopes for success after years of extensive touring had earned Anthrax a reputation amongst music fans for their live performances.

Introduced with the lead single, "Make Me Laugh", "State Of Euphoria" delivered Anthrax their highest US chart placement to date when it reached No. 30 on the Billboard 200 while earning Gold status for sales of 500,000 copies in the country.

Anthrax will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a very special livestream performance on Friday, July 16 that will see the band deliver a deep cuts set that will pull from their entire career-spanning catalog. Watch the new episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

