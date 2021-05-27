Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows

Greta Van Fleet have announced that they have added three new Strange Horizons 2021 shows, their only headline concerts for this year, due to high demand.

New shows comprise second dates at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin TN, Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

The band had this to say, "It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again. We are honored to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance.

"Let us, once again, come together & celebrate the privilege of life." See the dates below:

Strange Horizons 2021

08/05 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin TN08/06 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin TN08/27 - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater - Bridgeport, CT08/28 - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater - Bridgeport, CT09/03 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL10/26 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA10/27 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour

Greta Van Fleet Stream 'Tears Of Rain' Video From Candlelight Sessions

Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video

Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Candlelight Sessions' In New Video

Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video

Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video

Greta Van Fleet Frontman Counters Rock Is Dead Claims

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album

Greta Van Fleet's' 'The Battle At Garden's Gate' Streaming Online

News > Greta Van Fleet



