Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows

Greta Van Fleet have announced that they have added three new Strange Horizons 2021 shows, their only headline concerts for this year, due to high demand.
New shows comprise second dates at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin TN, Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, CT and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
The band had this to say, "It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again. We are honored to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance.
"Let us, once again, come together & celebrate the privilege of life." See the dates below:
