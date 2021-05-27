KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming live audio of their 1979 classic, "I Was Made For Lovin' You", from a 2001 concert in Tokyo as a preview to the June 11 launch of their official live bootleg series, "Off The Soundboard."

The lead single from the band's seventh studio record was one of 21 songs performed by KISS before 55,000 fans at the city's Tokyo Dome on March 13, 2001 with a lineup that sees founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons joined by guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Eric Singer.

"KISS: Off The Soundboard - Tokyo 2001" will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD, 3LP, digital and streaming, as well as an exclusive 3LP set pressed on crystal clear vinyl with bone swirl via the Official KISS online store.

On the day of the series launch, KISS will perform at the 2021 Tribeca Festival in New York City following the screening of Part One of their new A&E documentary, "Biography: KISStory."

Directed by D.J. Viola, the feature will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the band's rise to fame as seen through original recording sessions, home movies, behind-the-scenes stories and rare footage.

A&E will premiere "Biography: KISStory" during a two-night broadcast event on June 27 and June 28 from 9-11pm ET. Stream "I Was Made For Loving You" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

