(hennemusic) KISS are streaming live audio of their 1979 classic, "I Was Made For Lovin' You", from a 2001 concert in Tokyo as a preview to the June 11 launch of their official live bootleg series, "Off The Soundboard."
The lead single from the band's seventh studio record was one of 21 songs performed by KISS before 55,000 fans at the city's Tokyo Dome on March 13, 2001 with a lineup that sees founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons joined by guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Eric Singer.
"KISS: Off The Soundboard - Tokyo 2001" will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD, 3LP, digital and streaming, as well as an exclusive 3LP set pressed on crystal clear vinyl with bone swirl via the Official KISS online store.
On the day of the series launch, KISS will perform at the 2021 Tribeca Festival in New York City following the screening of Part One of their new A&E documentary, "Biography: KISStory."
Directed by D.J. Viola, the feature will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the band's rise to fame as seen through original recording sessions, home movies, behind-the-scenes stories and rare footage.
A&E will premiere "Biography: KISStory" during a two-night broadcast event on June 27 and June 28 from 9-11pm ET. Stream "I Was Made For Loving You" here.
KISS Preview A&E Biography: KISStory
KISS Announce Rescheduled Euro Farewell Tour Dates
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden
Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion
KISS To Rock 2021 Tribeca Film Festival
Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June
KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series
KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction
Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS
Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows- KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit- David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges- more
Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup- MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance- more
Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations- Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour- Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl- KISStory- more
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows
Stevie Nicks, The Strokes Lead Shaky Knees Lineup
Leviathan Project Releasing New EP Next Week
KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit
Anthrax Enter State Of Euphoria On 40th Anniversary Series
Singled Out: John Palumbo (Crack The Sky)'s Hollywood BLVD
Dave Grohl Co-Hosts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Royal Mint Launches The Who Commemorative Coin