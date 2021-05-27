Leviathan Project, featuring Bobby Koeble (Death), Matt Nardo (Producer), Tk (Britny Fox) and guest vocals from Tim "Ripper" Owens (ex-Judas Priest), have announced that they will release the first of two EP's 'It's Their World" on June 4th digitally and as a Limited Edition (only 100 copies) cassette.
Deko Entertainment president Bruce Pucciarello had this to say, "What a great example of how you can take a familiar musical genre to another level. Amazing writing is here, the sound explodes, it's powerful and seductive! This is an insanely good project."
Tim "Ripper" Owens added, "Gotta say these were some fun tunes to sing on!! When Tommy called and asked if I wanna sing on a few songs and maybe even help write a few I said hell yea let's do it! Always cool to be a guest singer on stuff you dig!" Watch the lyric video for "Solar Storm" below:
Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows- KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit- David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges- more
Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup- MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance- more
Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations- Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour- Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl- KISStory- more
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows
Stevie Nicks, The Strokes Lead Shaky Knees Lineup
Leviathan Project Releasing New EP Next Week
KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit
Anthrax Enter State Of Euphoria On 40th Anniversary Series
Singled Out: John Palumbo (Crack The Sky)'s Hollywood BLVD
Dave Grohl Co-Hosts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Royal Mint Launches The Who Commemorative Coin