Leviathan Project Releasing New EP Next Week

Leviathan Project, featuring Bobby Koeble (Death), Matt Nardo (Producer), Tk (Britny Fox) and guest vocals from Tim "Ripper" Owens (ex-Judas Priest), have announced that they will release the first of two EP's 'It's Their World" on June 4th digitally and as a Limited Edition (only 100 copies) cassette.

Deko Entertainment president Bruce Pucciarello had this to say, "What a great example of how you can take a familiar musical genre to another level. Amazing writing is here, the sound explodes, it's powerful and seductive! This is an insanely good project."

Tim "Ripper" Owens added, "Gotta say these were some fun tunes to sing on!! When Tommy called and asked if I wanna sing on a few songs and maybe even help write a few I said hell yea let's do it! Always cool to be a guest singer on stuff you dig!" Watch the lyric video for "Solar Storm" below:

