Thursday Reissue Long Out Of Print Album 'Waiting'

Thursday have reissued their long out of print 1999 debut album "Waiting". After being unavailable fans can now get the record digitally and in various limited edition vinyl editions.
Frontman Geoff Rickly had this to say, "Most people think 'Full Collapse' is our first album but twenty two years ago, we took a bunch of demos out of the basement where we'd been writing and holding shows, and put them all together in one place to make our debut album, 'Waiting'.
"A lot has changed in those intervening years-- the record has gone out of print several times- but every single time I listen to this record, I can hear the start of Thursday, I can hear our hopes and dreams and all the ideas that would define the band, starting to take shape." Stream the digital album and order vinyl here.
