Of Mice & Men Announce Festival Dates and Shares Stream Video

Of Mice & Men have released a stream video for their new track 'Pulling Teeth', which comes from the band's brand new "Bloom" EP and they have announced a run of music festival dates next year.

Aaron Pauley had this to say about the EP release, "We're excited to share Bloom with you. I feel it's our most cathartic work to date. The EP centers around the grieving process after the death of a family member, and explores the complex, confusing, nonlinear process of mourning and grieving, while also reflecting on the beautiful gift of knowing such love-regardless of the pain."

Fans across Europe will be able to catch the band perform next spring when they take part in a variety of major music festivals including Download, Rock AM Ring, NOVA Rock and more. See the dates and watch the video below:

2022 Festival Dates:

03 Jun Nurburg, Germany - Rock AM Ring

05 Jun Nurnberg, Germany - Rock IM Park

09 Jun Nickelsdorf, Austria - NOVA Rock

10 Jun Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield

12 Jun Donington, UK - Download Festival

17 Jun Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

24 Jun Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air

25 Jun Munster, Germany - Vainstream

