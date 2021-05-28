Of Mice & Men Announce Festival Dates and Shares Stream Video

Of Mice & Men have released a stream video for their new track 'Pulling Teeth', which comes from the band's brand new "Bloom" EP and they have announced a run of music festival dates next year.
Aaron Pauley had this to say about the EP release, "We're excited to share Bloom with you. I feel it's our most cathartic work to date. The EP centers around the grieving process after the death of a family member, and explores the complex, confusing, nonlinear process of mourning and grieving, while also reflecting on the beautiful gift of knowing such love-regardless of the pain."
Fans across Europe will be able to catch the band perform next spring when they take part in a variety of major music festivals including Download, Rock AM Ring, NOVA Rock and more. See the dates and watch the video below:
2022 Festival Dates:
03 Jun Nurburg, Germany - Rock AM Ring
05 Jun Nurnberg, Germany - Rock IM Park
09 Jun Nickelsdorf, Austria - NOVA Rock
10 Jun Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield
12 Jun Donington, UK - Download Festival
17 Jun Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
24 Jun Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air
25 Jun Munster, Germany - Vainstream
Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP
Of Mice & Men Stream New Song 'Anchor'
Why Of Mice & Men Are Focusing On Releasing EPs
Of Mice & Men Rediscovered Why They Make Music
Of Mice & Men Streaming 'Timeless' Song
Of Mice & Men Get Animated For 'Obsolete' Video
Evanescence and Of Mice and Men Stars Lead All Star Dio Cover
Of Mice and Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Share New Song
Of Mice & Men Cancel Spring Tour Dates
Rolling Stones Mark 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Anniversary- Queen's Brian May Shares Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You'- Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance- more
Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows- KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit- Allman Brothers Band 50th Anniversary Tribute Concert- more
David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker- Arrest Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Surgery- more
Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup- MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
Simple Plan and New Found Glory Expand Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour
Royal Blood Share SebastiAn Remix
Of Mice & Men Announce Festival Dates and Shares Stream Video
Rolling Stones Mark 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Anniversary
Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance Of Classic Song
Queen's Brian May Shares Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You'
The Stone Temple Pilots Share Live 'Lady Picture Show' Video
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'Love Rain Down'