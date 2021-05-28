.

Royal Blood Share SebastiAn Remix

Keavin Wiggins | 05-28-2021

Royal Blood remix single art

Royal Blood have recruited SebastiAn to remix their track "Limbo". The original version of the song comes from the band's recent chart-topping album "Typhoons".

This release marks the second remix that has been shared from the new record, following Purple Disco Machine reworking the album's lead single "Trouble's Coming".

Their label describes the remix as follows, "The producer has stripped the raw barrage of the original version, instead emphasizing spacious beats, luminous disco guitar, and Mike Kerr's fluid falsetto. The resulting mix captures Royal Blood's energy and dynamics with some fresh flair." Check it out below:


News > Royal Blood

