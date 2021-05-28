Royal Blood have recruited SebastiAn to remix their track "Limbo". The original version of the song comes from the band's recent chart-topping album "Typhoons".
This release marks the second remix that has been shared from the new record, following Purple Disco Machine reworking the album's lead single "Trouble's Coming".
Their label describes the remix as follows, "The producer has stripped the raw barrage of the original version, instead emphasizing spacious beats, luminous disco guitar, and Mike Kerr's fluid falsetto. The resulting mix captures Royal Blood's energy and dynamics with some fresh flair." Check it out below:
Royal Blood Share Orchestral Version Of 'Limbo'
Royal Blood's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online
Royal Blood To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Royal Blood's Jonathan Ross Show Performance Goes Online
Royal Blood Rock 'Boilermaker' In New Video
Royal Blood Top Album Chart With 'Typhoons'
Royal Blood Announce UK Tour For Typhoons
Royal Blood Stream New Album Typhoons
Royal Blood Share Behind The Scenes Footage Of 'Boilermaker' Video
Rolling Stones Mark 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Anniversary- Queen's Brian May Shares Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You'- Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance- more
Greta Van Fleet Add More 'Strange Horizons' Shows- KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit- Allman Brothers Band 50th Anniversary Tribute Concert- more
David Ellefson Seeking Revenge Pornography Charges Against Leaker- Arrest Warrant Issued For Marilyn Manson- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Surgery- more
Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup- MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
Simple Plan and New Found Glory Expand Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour
Royal Blood Share SebastiAn Remix
Of Mice & Men Announce Festival Dates and Shares Stream Video
Rolling Stones Mark 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Anniversary
Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance Of Classic Song
Queen's Brian May Shares Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You'
The Stone Temple Pilots Share Live 'Lady Picture Show' Video
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'Love Rain Down'