Dropkick Murphys Get Animated For 'L-EE-B-O-Y'

The Dropkick Murphys toast bagpipe player Lee Forshner with their new animated music video for their track "L-EE-B-O-Y," which comes from their new album "Turn Up That Dial."
The band once again teamed up with animator Adam Murphy and editor Oliver Riley-Smith to create the clip after previously working with them on the video for "Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding",
The band recruited Forshner to perform on the track without knowing that it was paying tribute to him, or even knowing the title. Ken Casey had this to say, "Lee is just the BEST guy ever and we felt like he deserved a song.
"Bagpipers are larger than life characters, and we wanted to make a fun, over-the-top song and video about our guy Lee." Watch the video below:
