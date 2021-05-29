Queen Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Special Reissue

(hennemusic) Queen have announced that they will reissue their 1981 "Greatest Hit" collection in a series of new formats on July 2 as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations.
The original compilation stands alone as the first and only album to have sold over 6 million copies in the band's native UK (with global sales in excess of 25 million), where it has now spent over 900 weeks on the UK Albums Chart, with the Official Charts Company stating that one in four British households already own a copy of the album.
The 2021 reissue series will see "Greatest Hits" available as a brand new collector's edition CD with exclusive slipcase cover, as well as a limited edition Cassette format.
In addition, the Official Queen Online Store will exclusively offer the collector's edition "Greatest Hits" CD and four highly-limited band member colour cassettes (1000 copies only); this version of the Slipcase CD encases a CD-sized print personally signed by band members Brian May and Roger Taylor. Read more here.
