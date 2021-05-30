Singled Out: High Shores' Let Me Down

Raleigh rockers High Shores just released their brand new single "Let Me Down" and to celebrate we have asked Amanda Timothy to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"Let Me Down" is a song we wrote when I was feeling a lot of confusion and anger with a handful of people and I just consistently felt let down. Every couple of lines is about a different person, and the chorus ties it all together as a whole.
Sound-wise, we wanted to capture the darker feelings expressed in the lyrics and mix them with the pop sound we've established. Drawing some inspiration from artists like Stand Atlantic, Paramore, I Prevail, and half-alive. That's when we brought everything into the studio, and everything just started coming together.
For "Let Me Down," we worked with Wes and Zane from TheStu. As I do for most songs, I had lyrics that I had been working on and sharing with the band before getting together. But it was once I was in the studio and Wes and I sat down that the words I'd been working on came to life.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the group here
