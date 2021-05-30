dim Release 'home is where you are' Video

Atlanta rockers dim have released a music video for their brand new single "home is where you are". The track follows the collective's previous singles "Start Over Again." and "Break You Down."

The band features vocalist Matt Mulkey (Young Mountain, Molekey, ex-Woe Is Me), drummer Ben Cato (ex-The Dangerous Summer), and guitarists Nick Lowry & Charlie Pinkard.

Matt had this to say about the new clip, "The music video is about the search, the questioning, what goes on when you lose someone close."Yet, when you stop to look around and take it all in, you see the signs they leave for you and notice them within the beauty of everything.

"Their love and your home, is right where you are - it's never gone, it's always there within you." Watch the video below:

