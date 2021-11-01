Kenny Chesney Expands Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour

Kenny Chesney has announced that he has added two more shows to his Here And Now 2022 stadium tour, which will also feature Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce.
The trek will now include stops at Charlotte, N.C.'s Bank of America Stadium and Columbus, Ohio's Historic Crew Stadium. Tickets for Charlotte show will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. local time, with on sale details for Columbus TBA.
Things will get underway on April 23rd at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on April 23rd and will be wrapping up with two nights at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on August 26th and 27th.
Chesney had this to say about the tour, "When we realized we weren't getting to spend 2020 with No Shoes Nation, I never thought it would be three years until I would see my most favorite people in the world.
"My favorite place in the world is anywhere we all come together. They come strong. They get loud. They love the music. But most importantly, they live life - every second - for all its worth! They inspire me, and I want to get out there and get going, creating the greatest night of the summer every time we hit the stage.
"Putting this line-up together has been awesome. We've got Dan + Shay, who continue to set records with their music and have been burning it up on their own headlining tour this year. We have an old favorite, who just keep getting better, Old Dominion - it's almost like it wouldn't be a stadium show without them! - and one of my newest friends in Carly Pearce, whose songwriting is so personal to her own life, yet so many people find themselves in her songs."
** On sale information TBA; Old Dominion will not be on this date.
*** Dan + Shay will not be on this date.
Kenny Chesney Announces Here And Now Stadium Tour
Kenny Chesney Postpones Stadium Tour To 2022
Kenny Chesney Delivers 'Knowing You' Video
Kenny Chesney Delivers 'Knowing You' As New Single
Kenny Chesney Tops Album Charts With 'Hear And Now'
Kenny Chesney Announces New Chillaxification Tour Dates
Kenny Chesney Postpones His Chillaxification Tour
Kenny Chesney Surprise Releases 'We Do' Video
Kenny Chesney Postpones Chillaxification Tour Dates
Radiohead Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'O.K. Computer' Era Song- Kenny Chesney Expands Stadium Tour- Alice Cooper- more
KISS Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Slash Shares Story Behind 'The River Is Rising'- Led Zeppelin- more
Rush's Alex Lifeson Streaming New Song 'Cherry Lopez Lullaby'- Metallica Share 'Frankenstein' Jam For Halloween- Led Zeppelin- more
Ozzy Osbourne Honors Lemmy With Animated 'Hellraiser' Video- AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Video Passes One Billion Views- more
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Radiohead Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'O.K. Computer' Era Song
Kenny Chesney Expands Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour
Alice Cooper Announces New U.S. Tour Dates
Bruce Dickinson Launching North American Tour
M. Ward Covers The Sugarcubes' 'Birthday'
Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin IV
Former In Flames Members Launch The Halo Effect
Singled Out: Beauty School Dropout's Demons