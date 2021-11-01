Kenny Chesney Expands Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour

Tour poster (Image credit: EBM)

Kenny Chesney has announced that he has added two more shows to his Here And Now 2022 stadium tour, which will also feature Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce.

The trek will now include stops at Charlotte, N.C.'s Bank of America Stadium and Columbus, Ohio's Historic Crew Stadium. Tickets for Charlotte show will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. local time, with on sale details for Columbus TBA.

Things will get underway on April 23rd at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on April 23rd and will be wrapping up with two nights at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on August 26th and 27th.

Chesney had this to say about the tour, "When we realized we weren't getting to spend 2020 with No Shoes Nation, I never thought it would be three years until I would see my most favorite people in the world.

"My favorite place in the world is anywhere we all come together. They come strong. They get loud. They love the music. But most importantly, they live life - every second - for all its worth! They inspire me, and I want to get out there and get going, creating the greatest night of the summer every time we hit the stage.



"Putting this line-up together has been awesome. We've got Dan + Shay, who continue to set records with their music and have been burning it up on their own headlining tour this year. We have an old favorite, who just keep getting better, Old Dominion - it's almost like it wouldn't be a stadium show without them! - and one of my newest friends in Carly Pearce, whose songwriting is so personal to her own life, yet so many people find themselves in her songs."





Kenny Chesney Here And Now 2022 Tour Stadium Dates

with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion & Carly PearceApril 23 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla.April 30 Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, N.C.May 7 Busch Stadium St. Louis, Mo.May 14 American Family Field Milwaukee, Wis.May 21 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Ga.May 28 Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn.June 4 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TexasJune 11 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, Pa.June 18 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.June 25 Soldier Field Chicago, Ill.July 2 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo.July 9*** Bobcat Stadium Bozeman, Mont.July 16 Lumen Field Seattle, Wash.July 23 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles, Calif.July 30 Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.Aug. 6 U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.Aug. 13 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J.Aug. 18** Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OhioAug. 20 Ford Field Detroit, Mich.Aug. 26 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.Aug. 27 Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass.

** On sale information TBA; Old Dominion will not be on this date.

*** Dan + Shay will not be on this date.

