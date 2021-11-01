.

M. Ward Covers The Sugarcubes' 'Birthday'

Keavin Wiggins | 11-01-2021

M. Ward
M. Ward has shared a new cover of The Sugarcubes song "Birthday". The cover follows his release of the two albums, 'Migration Stories' and 'Think Of Spring', last year.

He had this to say about the track, "I learned this old song a long time ago but never performed or recorded it until I made this a month ago in Portland.

The lyrics have always seemed timeless and southern gothic, like Flannery O'Connor to me. When I shifted the music down a few steps to an open tuning I discovered in the key of B as in "birthday"."

European fans will be able to catch M. Ward on tour early next year. He will be launching the trek on January 20th in Barcelona. See the dates and stream the "Birthday" cover below:

