Singled Out: Beauty School Dropout's Demons

Movie poster for video (Image credit: courtesy SRO)

LA trio Beauty School Dropout recently released their "Boys Do Cry" EP and to celebrate we asked vocalist Cole Hutzler to tell us about the single "Demons". Here is the story:

Our single 'Demons' is a bit of a self-reflection digging into our past vices and how they've affected who we are today. Fortunately, through all the odds I think we've turned out quite alright but growing up I had a lack of self-discipline that took me to some dark places. Everybody seems to deal with their own iteration of whatever that means to them, so we figured 'Demons' is a great way of saying 'f*** it' and embracing our whole, true selves.

Recording this one was fun because the song was conceived around the same time that we finally started settling into what we feel like is identifiably our sound after a year and a half straight of writing. That, and it was one of many songs we got to work on with our close friend and collaborator, Jason Aalon, of Fever 333. Jason executive produced this whole project with us and really pushed us to lean into our rock bag which inevitably made us go harder on the music than we ever had.

The release of this song felt like it took a huge weight off our shoulders because it was not only the first single off our EP 'Boys Do Cry,' but was also our first song to have come out in just over a year at the time. More time and energy went into crafting this EP than any other musical project we have worked on so the whole thing is pretty special to us.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the group here

Related Stories

News > Beauty School Dropout