Singled Out: ELDR's Safe With You

ELDR (Image credit: Alaina Broyles courtesy Skye Media)

Nashville based Americana duo ELDR (husband and wife Jameson Elder and Hanna Rae) just released their debut EP, "Nowhere Else To Go," and to celebrate we asked Jameson to tell us about the song "Safe With You". Here is the story:

It's January of 2020. The night's are long and dark. Our neighborhood has had some questionable behavior lately, so we've been hearing a few more sirens than usual. One night, around 1 or 2 o'clock in the morning, Hanna woke me up. "Something's happening outside, I just heard screaming." That's clearly not something you want to hear in the middle of the night. So, like the dutiful husband I am, I went to look out the window. Nothing. So I step out the front door. As soon as I do, I see a flurry of small animals scamper away. Apparently the neighborhood cats decided our bedroom window was a great place for a fight.

So we go back to bed, and the next day I hear Hanna working on a song. She plays me "Safe With You" and I'm blown away. Where did that come from? Apparently, the cat fight was her inspiration...

We started recording the song in the summer of 2020, right in the middle of lockdown. I sent an acoustic and vocal track to my friend Jon Truman and he recorded drums at his house. Hanna and I recorded the rest at our home in Nashville, and had our friend Dewey Boyd mix it at Forty-One Fifteen. It was a bit surreal for us. Music has generally been pretty collaborative, working in the same room with other musicians, engineers, etc. But because of the pandemic, we didn't get to do that. All of our communication was done by phone and email. It was weird to try to explain a drum idea or talk through a mix tweak without being able to turn the knob or play the part ourselves. It was an exercise in trust. These guys are talented; we trusted them to make the right calls. And they did!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

Related Stories

ELDR Announce Debut EP 'Nowhere Else To Go'

Brett Eldredge Announces North American Fall Tour

Brett Eldredge And Lyft Team for St. Jude's Children's Hospital

News > ELDR