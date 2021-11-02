Blue October's Justin Furstenfeld To Play Villain In New Mickey Rourke Film

Blue October frontman Justin Furstenfeld has been cast in his first feature film as a villain in the action film Section Eight, alongside Dolph Lundgren, Mickey Rourke, Dermont Mulroney and Ryan Kwaten.

Directed by Christian Sesma with an original screenplay by Chad Law (The Hit List, Black Water), Section Eight is the story of a former soldier who, after avenging the murder of his family, is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency.

Justin and the band are currently on the road for their world tour in support of their latest album This is What I Live For, which will be followed by an amphitheater tour across North America in the summer of 2022.

Furstenfeld describes This Is What I Live For as "the most romantic, sad, cold, dark, hopeful and dreamy rock album that we've ever produced. I've always wanted to make my 'Cure Disintegration' album."

