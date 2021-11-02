Ian Abel Band Share Lyric Video For 'Cerberus'

The Ian Abel Band have released a lyric video for their new single, "Cerberus" and Ian has explained how the track has a special connection to guitar legend Eric Clapton.
Abel shared, "This song holds a special place in my heart. While tracking guitars at Splendor 2 in Los Angeles, one of the legendary producers there lent us a vintage Gibson SG to use for the leads and rhythm. I could tell when I played it that there was magic in the feel of it and the sound it was producing.
"Come to find out, that guitar was personally given to him by none other than Eric Clapton. That took me back to when we tracked the drums at United Studio B (which has been home to juggernauts like Radiohead & Green Day). Before K-Swizzo one take'd Cerberus, we were drinking Bourbon on the square that Nancy Sinatra stood and sang 'these boots were made for walking.'
"This song is a haunting look at the darker side of a relationship's end. The vibrations that once rattled that room and the ghosts of instruments past, I believe, can still be heard in this recording." Watch the video below:
