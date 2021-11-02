Saxon Share Video For New 'Carpe Diem' Album Title Track

NWOBHM icons Saxon have released a video for their new single "Carpe Diem (Seize the Day)". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, Carpe Diem", which is set to be released on February 4, 2022.

Frontman and co-founder Biff Byford had this to say about the song, "In Latin it means 'seize the day' and I think it's a great thing to say, it's what the Romans used to say to each other on a regular basis, apparently, never having met one, I wouldn't know!

"But we're gonna do the Seize the Day world tour, the album's Carpe Diem, this song's called "Carpe Diem (Seize the Day)" and it's such a powerful thing to say."



Biff said of the Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Exodus, Accept and Priest guitarist) produced album, "We want every album we make to go platinum. We never make an album that we don't expect to be fantastic because there are no laurels around here, and as a band, we're always trying to do something a little bit new, a little bit daring.

"I love fast metal like 'Princess of the Night' and '20,000 Feet', and I try and bring that style of Saxon into the music now, but in a more modern style. We don't sound like an old band on records because we're not sitting back on our past success, we're always trying to make a great album."



He also explained how two significant events inspired the album, "It's been a difficult two years, because I had the heart attack back in September 2019, so things went a bit pear-shaped for the band. And then Covid hit two or three months later, but luckily, we started writing and recording this album before Covid.

"We did the drums in Germany and we did the guitars in various places. I was doing a lot of writing while I was in the hospital bed, and we spent quite a long time writing and arranging the ideas that we all had.

"I do think it's a very intense album, and maybe some of that intensity comes from the frustration of not being able to do anything in the Covid period." See the tracklisting and watch the video for "Carpe Diem (Seize The Day)" below:





Carpe Diem Tracklisting:

Carpe Diem (Seize the Day)Age of SteamThe PilgrimageDambustersRemember the FallenSuper NovaLady In GrayAll for OneBlack is the NightLiving On the Limit

"Carpe Diem (Seize The Day)" Video

