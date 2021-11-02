Set It Off Share 'Skelton' Video And Announce Tour

Single art (Image credit: courtesy Live Nation)

Set It Off have released a video for their brand new single "Skeleton," which comes from their forthcoming album, "Elsewhere" and have announced their Welcome To Elsewhere U.S. tour.

Vocalist Cody Carson had this to say about the new song, "it's so important to me that you know me for who I am, at my core, at my best and at my worst.

"Being vulnerable shouldn't come with a rain cloud overhead and it certainly shouldn't be frowned upon. It should be encouraged. Through life's bumps and bruises I've learned it's easier spent stripping away the fear of letting go and saying how you feel, when you feel it. It's ok to be vulnerable. It's ok to be a Skeleton."

The tour is set to launch on January 13th at The Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, CA and will run until February 12th where it will wrap up at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA. See the dates and watch the video below:

