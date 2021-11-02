.

Contracult Collective Cover Bad Brains Classic 'Sacred Love'

Keavin Wiggins | 11-02-2021

Contracult Collective
Single art (Image credit: SRO)

Los Angeles industrial metal/heavy rockers Contracult Collective have shared their cover of "Sacred Love," a classic track from hardcore pioneers Bad Brains' 1986 single "Sacred Love."

The track has been released to digital retailers and streaming services, and the band has also premiered a music video that features performance and behind-the-scenes footage from their recent performance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA that took place on October 7th.

Vocalist Svart had this to say, "If you're going to do a cover, make it your own. Bad Brains have been one of the most influential bands in my life, so it seemed only fitting that we'd try an Industrial Metal rendition of 'Sacred Love.'" Stream or purchase the track here and check out the video below:

