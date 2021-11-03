Franz Ferdinand Premiere 'Billy Goodbye' Video and Announce Hits Album

Franz Ferdinand have released a video for their new single "Billy Goodbye", which is one of two brand new tracks that will be included on their forthcoming "Hits To The Head" compilation.

The 20-track greatest hits package will be released on March 11th in various formats including digitally, CD, deluxe CD, double gatefold 2LP, limited edition indies only gatefold red 2LP, limited edition D2C exclusive gatefold gold 2LP vinyl and cassette.

Frontman Alex Kapranos had this to say about how they selected the tracks that would be included in the package, "It's the same as writing a set-list for a festival: you want to play the songs you know people want to hear. The hits. Bring the hits to the head. The heart. The feet.

"That means obvious singles, but also songs you know have a special meaning for both band and audience like Outsiders. We also added two new songs, recorded last year: Billy Goodbye and Curious, both co-produced at the last stage with Stuart Price.

"I have friends who believe you're somehow not a 'real' fan if you own a best of rather than a discography. I disagree. I think of my parents' record collection as a kid. I loved their compilation LPs. I am so grateful that they had Changes or Rolled Gold. Those LPs were my entrance point. My introduction." Watch the new video and see the tracklisting below:

Tracklisting:

1. Darts Of Pleasure

2. Take Me Out

3. The Dark Of The Matinée

4. Michael

5. This Fire

6. Do You Want To

7. Walk Away

8. The Fallen

9. Outsiders

10. Lucid Dreams

11. Ulysses

12. No You Girls

13. Right Action

14. Evil Eye

15. Love Illumination

16. Stand On The Horizon

17. Always Ascending

18. Glimpse Of Love

19. Curious

20. Billy Goodbye

