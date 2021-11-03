Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Announce Young Guns Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey have announced that they will be teaming up for the North American Young Guns Tour.

The 30-date coheadlining trek will be kicking off on January 21st in Chicago at the House of Blues and will conclude on March 5th in indo, Ca at the Fantasy Casino.

Van Halen had this to say, "We played one co-headline show with Dirty Honey back in September. As soon as the night was over, we knew this would be a great package to take across the US. We couldn't be more excited to share the stage with them and give all of the fans an unforgettable night of rock music."

Dirty Honey's Marc LaBelle added, "People who come to our shows are going to see two bands who are looking to prove that rock'n'roll is definitely very much alive and well. We both carry the weight of that on our shoulders, and there's a lot to prove."

1/21 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

1/22 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

1/24 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

1/25 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

1/26 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

1/28 - State Theatre - Portland, ME

1/29 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

1/30 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

2/1 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

2/2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

2/4 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

2/5 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

2/6 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

2/8 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

2/9 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

2/11 - Hard Rock Orlando - Orlando, FL

2/12 - The Plant - Dothan, AL

2/15 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

2/16 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

2/18 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

2/20 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

2/21 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

2/22 - Revolution - Boise, ID

2/24 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

2/25 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

3/1 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

3/2 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

3/4 - The Marquee - Tempe, AZ

3/5 - Fantasy Casino - Indio, CA

